Anand Mahindra Finds Customised Car Design For Wheelchair Users Impressive

The video displays a car specifically designed for individuals who use wheelchairs.

Cars aren't easy for wheelchair users to get into. This makes it hard for them to do things on their own. They often need help getting around in cars because they're not designed for wheelchair users. This can be difficult and time-consuming, and it may require assistance from another person.

However, a video circulating widely on the internet demonstrates a technological solution to this issue. It has got the attention of Anand Mahindra, who finds it a "super smart and super useful design".

Anand Mahindra went on the X platform to post a video of the modified car that really impressed him. He even mentioned his interest in investing in a startup that plans to create similar cars.

"Super smart and super useful design. It would fill me with pride if our vehicles could offer these fitments. But it's hard for an auto OEM engaged in mass production to do so. We need a startup engaged in customisation. I would willingly invest in such a startup," he wrote while sharing the video.

The video has gotten half a million views, with several interesting comments on it.

"Correct, but what can be done is that while designing a new vehicle, such considerations should be made, and when a request for such setup is made, the OEM should be able to fit that without much effort. Having said that, I know it's easier said than done," one user commented.

"Great idea, and people do not have to depend on others for their commute too," wrote another user.