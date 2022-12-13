Anand Mahindra Elated After Receiving The ''Funniest And Biggest Compliment'' For Scorpio Cars

The tweet also has a connection with Rohit Shetty's Singham film series

Industrialist Anand Mahindra regularly keeps his 10 million followers updated with motivational quotes and inspiring videos. Not only that, but he also routinely engages with his followers and replies to their tweets and queries. This time, the industrialist responded to a user on Monday who paid a rather generous and funny compliment to him on his company's car. The tweet also has a connection with Rohit Shetty's Singham film series.

"Mr. Rohit Shetty needs to find other cars for the stunt scene in his movies the mighty Scorpio is super safe," a Twitter user named Pranay wrote. In response, an elated Mr Mahindra, said: "That's the funniest and biggest compliment we could ever hope to receive..."

See the tweet here:

😄 That's the funniest—and biggest—compliment we could ever hope to receive… https://t.co/7uaqxoy5Nl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2022

The businessman's tweet has gone viral, and many took to the comments section to praise the Mahindra-manufactured cars. One user said, '' And that makes Rohit Shetty best QA to test vehicles going for NCAP ratings. Congratulations to Rohit as well..Scorpio N is now R-NCAP also.'' Another wrote, '' Best, Scorpio truly is a masterpiece, @MahindraRise is finally making luxury cars. I am no more going after German cars JUST for the badge, Mahindra and Tata (with Toyota :)) my fav choices.''

A third said,'' I don't know why NCAP even tests M&M cars. Rohit Shetty using them in his films extensively for stunt sequences proves their safety.'' A fourth wrote, '' Who knows Rohit Shetty uses same Mahindra cars in all his movies and is a secret ploy to try and break them. Keep trying Mr. Shetty ye Tutega nai..''

The tweet comes after he shared that Mahindra Scorpio N earned a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating.

"Mahindra Scorpio N earns 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating under vehicle safety body's updated protocols which assess frontal & side impact protection, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) & also pedestrian protection," read the announcement for the newest Mahindra car.

My heart is swelling with pride in our R&D team who decided we would be second to none in the world when it came to safety. They then just went to work & made that aspiration a reality. I bow low in gratitude to them. https://t.co/LpUIHV3kp1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2022



Mr Mahindra responded to the tweet and said that the announcement made his heart ''swell with pride.'' He wrote, ''My heart is swelling with pride in our R&D team who decided we would be second to none in the world when it came to safety. They then just went to work & made that aspiration a reality. I bow low in gratitude to them.''



Featured Video Of The Day "DNA Of Startups": India's IT Minister Says Tech Layoffs Not Unusual, Pitches "Reskilling"