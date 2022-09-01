Anand Mahindra Believes This 17th Century Word 'Deserves A Revival'

The industrialist shared the meaning of the word 'Spuddle'.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for his engaging social media content. On Thursday, the industrialist dedicated a tweet to a 17th-century word which he believes "deserves a revival" more than ever today.

Sharing a picture of the useful verb and its meaning, Mr Mahindra wrote that the catch-all phrase sums up what is "most known to happen mid-week, especially in post-pandemic times!" "Solutions solicited for how to quickly get out of a 'spuddle' moment at work.." he added.

Take a look at the post below:

This word deserves a revival. Most known to happen mid-week, especially in post-pandemic times! Solutions solicited for how to quickly get out of a ‘spuddle' moment at work.. pic.twitter.com/e8qNmFcaNN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 1, 2022

The industrialist shared the meaning of the word "'Spuddle': A useful verb from the 17th century that means to work feebly and ineffectively because your mind is elsewhere or you haven't quite woken up yet. To be extremely busy while achieving absolutely nothing".

Tweeted just hours ago, the post quickly collected hundreds of likes and comments. "That's a perfect word for my current situation," wrote one user. "Humans are not robots. So the catch is it's ok to 'spuddle' sometimes but should not become habit," added another.

A third jokingly said, "Spuddling all the time". A fourth asked, " Sir Monday is sluggish start , wedensday is spuddle , Friday is weekend mood. When do people work?" "This happens with every underpaid employee," commented another Twitter user.

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. He often shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. He has also amplified many stories of inspirational individuals and helped place the spotlight on those who deserve encouragement. The industrialist has more than 9.7 million followers on Twitter.