Amitabh Bachchan Gets Marie Kondo's Book From Jaya Bachchan. LOL, Says Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan received a copy of Marie Kondo's book from wife Jaya.

The last few weeks have seen a lot of people inspired by the decluttering techniques of Japanese organising consultant and author Marie Kondo, thanks to the release of Netflix's hit show Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. One such person seems to be none other than Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan, who gifted a copy of Ms Kondo's bestselling book, 'The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up', to her superstar husband Amitabh Bachchan.

The not-so-subtle hint was presented to Mr Bachchan in hopes that it would inspire him.

"'The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying " book by Japanese author Marie Kondo .. and the Wife presents me a copy, hoping that it 'inspires me' ...

.. and I am getting down to it immediately .. !!!" Mr Bachchan wrote in a tweet shared this morning.

.. and I am getting down to it immediately .. !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 22, 2019

The hilarious tweet has collected over 7,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments since being shared online. It's definitely made plenty of people chuckle. Take a look:

Mr Bachchan often entertains fans and followers with his funny tweets and observations. A few days ago, in his usual witty style, he elucidated on the efficacy of Hindi as a language over English in a hilarious tweet that soon went viral.