American Vlogger's Video Makes Chennai's PhD Food Vendor An Internet Sensation

A PhD student in biotechnology has unexpectedly gained international attention after appearing in a viral video that American vlogger Christopher Lewis recently posted on his timeline. Lewis discovered the student's street food cart while he was travelling in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, using Google Maps.

Lewis struck up a discussion with the seller while he waited for his order of Chicken 65 and was pleasantly surprised to learn that he was a doctorate candidate in biotechnology. Lewis's followers were immediately drawn to the unexpected encounter, which rocketed the student to internet fame.

Chris Lewis shared the video with a caption that reads, "$100 Gift for Hard-working Student Selling Chicken 65 in Chennai, India."

In addition to his street food venture, Rayan, the PhD student, invited Chris to explore his research paper online. In the video, Chris disclosed that his original destination was the Buhari Hotel, a renowned establishment known for its invention of the iconic Chicken 65 dish. This flavourful delicacy was created in 1965 by AM Buhari in Tamil Nadu. The Buhari Hotel initially featured Chicken 65 on its menu and later expanded its offerings with variations such as Chicken 78, Chicken 82, and Chicken 90.

Many people all throughout the internet have been impressed by the student's business adventure as he managed to run a street food cart while pursuing his academic goals. His story has sparked discussions about the challenges and rewards of combining education and work, especially in developing countries.