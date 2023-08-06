''Always There For You'': Mumbai Police Posts Sweet Friendship Day Message

The first Sunday of August is designated as Friendship Day every year.

Friendship is one of the most sacred bonds in the lives of many. A friend is someone who supports you and makes every journey enjoyable. To honour this bond, in India, the first Sunday of August is designated as Friendship Day every year. This year, it falls on August 6.

The internet is full of innumerable posts highlighting this special bond. Mumbai Police too joined in to commemorate the day with a sweet post assuring citizens that they are always there for them. The post informs people that they can always ''count on this friend'' in times of need simply by dialing the police helpline number 100.

Whether someone is being harassed, or feeling unsafe, Mumbai police promised to always assist them in any difficult situation.

''No matter what the problem is or how difficult the situation is, you can always count on this friend of yours,'' read the caption of the tweet. They also added a hashtag that read, ''Always There For You.''

See the tweet here:

No matter what the problem is or how difficult the situation is, you can always count on this friend of yours!

The theme for Friendship Day 2023 is "Sharing the Human Spirit through Friendship." This theme stresses upon the power of friendship to connect people from all corners of the world.

As per the official website of the United Nations, “Our world faces many challenges, crises and forces of division — such as poverty, violence, and human rights abuses — among many others — that undermine peace, security, development and social harmony among the world's peoples. To confront those crises and challenges, their root causes must be addressed by promoting and defending a shared spirit of human solidarity that takes many forms — the simplest of which is friendship.”

