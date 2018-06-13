Alligator Strolls Across Runway, Delays Flight. Passenger Captures Video "Being a Floridian I was not surprised," the passenger told NDTV

Share EMAIL PRINT The gator was seen walking casually across the runway towards a pond.



Orlando resident Anthony Velardi was flying back from Washington, D.C. when the pilot informed them about the delay. "Only in Florida... a gator held up our Spirit Airlines plane crossing the runway at MCO on the way home from DC," he posted on Facebook.



His video shows the gator casually walking across the runway towards a pond while the plane taxied on the runway.



"It was a great welcome to Florida for the tourists, that's for sure," Mr Velardi told NDTV. "Being a Floridian I was not surprised, however," he added.



Watch the video below:





"Great job filming this! Typical Florida indeed! Welcome home!" commented one Facebook user on the video. "Only in Florida can you bring out the 'why did the gator cross the runway?' joke... 'Oh ya know, to make passengers late for their family vacation to Disney'," posted another.



Back in April, a family in Nokomis, Florida was forced to make a 911 call after they found an



