11-Foot Alligator Enjoys Late Night Swim In Family's Pool. Watch

On Friday, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a late night 911 call from a family in Nokomis, Florida about the animal enjoying a swim in their pool. The gator broke through a screen to make its way to the pool, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.
It was homeowner Patricia Carver's husband who spotted the creature after hearing commotion outside their house.
"He opened the curtain and saw the head of a gator and said, 'Call 911, call 911!'" she told WFLA.com.
Just when you think your #TweetFromTheBeat is off to a slow start... you get a call for a #Gator in a swimming pool #Florida#OnlyInSarasota#SOS#SendHelppic.twitter.com/0wCofgyTyG— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 31, 2018
Just no. #TweetFromTheBeat#LESM#AllInADaysWorkpic.twitter.com/ktSI6Zdwmg— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 31, 2018
Video posted by the police department shows the giant reptile splashing around before being pulled out of the pool by a professional trapper. According to Time, no person was injured in the rescue operation. It's not clear what happened to the alligator after it was captured.
So, remember that #gator call we went on earlier? Here's some video as the trapper pulled him from the swimming pool. Did we mention he measured 11 feet long?! #TweetFromTheBeat#NeverADullMoment#OnlyInFloridapic.twitter.com/s3DtK3xzPR— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 31, 2018
According to Defenders of Wildlife, Florida is estimated to have 1.25 million American alligators, making sightings of the reptile increasingly common. With temperatures warming, the gators tend to get more active.
In a recent incident, a 6-foot alligator, nicknamed 'Gabby', was caught swimming at the bottom of a homeowner's underground pool.
