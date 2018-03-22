6-Foot Alligtor Found Swimming At The Bottom Of A Family's Pool

According to local reports, firefighters were called in to rescue a 6-feet-long alligator swimming at the bottom of an underground pool.
This 6 ft gator decided to enjoy the afternoon at the pool! Thank you Alligator Trappers for the safe rescue! pic.twitter.com/AgpYtOz4Mt- OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 20, 2018
The alligator, nicknamed Gabby, was removed from the pool and safely relocated.
About one month ago, an 8.5-feet-long alligator was found hiding under a truck in Florida.
