6-Foot Alligtor Found Swimming At The Bottom Of A Family's Pool

This 6 ft gator decided to enjoy the afternoon at the pool! Thank you Alligator Trappers for the safe rescue! pic.twitter.com/AgpYtOz4Mt - OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 20, 2018

When it comes to Florida and reptiles, we have come to expect the unexpected. The US state, after all, is well known for its many alligators and crocodiles, and the human-wildlife conflict they create. For the most part, it seems like Floridans have learned to peacefully co-exist with the dangerous reptiles ( remember Chubbs ?). However, this latest incident will give even hardened Floridans a start - a homeowner in Orlando walked in on an alligator swimming in his pool on Tuesday morning.According to local reports , firefighters were called in to rescue a 6-feet-long alligator swimming at the bottom of an underground pool. The fire department then called a trapper to wrangle the reptile out of the pool.The alligator, nicknamed Gabby, was removed from the pool and safely relocated.About one month ago, an 8.5-feet-long alligator was found hiding under a truck in Florida.Click for more trending news