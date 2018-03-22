6-Foot Alligtor Found Swimming At The Bottom Of A Family's Pool

It was nicknamed Gabby

Offbeat | | Updated: March 22, 2018 09:49 IST
The gator was removed safely and relocated.

When it comes to Florida and reptiles, we have come to expect the unexpected. The US state, after all, is well known for its many alligators and crocodiles, and the human-wildlife conflict they create. For the most part, it seems like Floridans have learned to peacefully co-exist with the dangerous reptiles (remember Chubbs?). However, this latest incident will give even hardened Floridans a start - a homeowner in Orlando walked in on an alligator swimming in his pool on Tuesday morning.

According to local reports, firefighters were called in to rescue a 6-feet-long alligator swimming at the bottom of an underground pool.

The fire department then called a trapper to wrangle the reptile out of the pool.
   
The alligator, nicknamed Gabby, was removed from the pool and safely relocated.

About one month ago, an 8.5-feet-long alligator was found hiding under a truck in Florida.

