Alligator Smashes Watermelon In A Single Bite. Watch Incredible Video

A huge American alligator named Bomber crushes a watermelon into pieces.

An incredible video shows a huge alligator chomping down on a watermelon - and destroying it effortlessly in one bite. The video was shared last Thursday on Facebook by Florida's St Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park. It shows their largest American alligator, named Bomber, make short work of the big fruit.

In the slow motion video, a man throws a watermelon into the alligator's open jaws. The reptile closes its mouth and smashes the watermelon into pieces, destroying it in seconds. It then retreats into water, leaving viewers their jaws hanging open.

"Crocodilians have the strongest bite force of any animal, and Bomber our largest American Alligator at 13.5' is showing off for Croc Week," wrote St Augustine Alligator Farm while sharing the video. Take a look at it below:

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 19,000 views and many impressed comments.

"He's like 'What is this? I am NOT a vegetarian!'" quipped one person in the comments section. "WOW. That's all I've got. WOW!" another said. "Bomber is smiling! He loves watermelon!" a third wrote.

Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section.

