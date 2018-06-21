Allahabad Boy, 9, Bullied For Wearing Lipstick. Then His Cousins Did This

Diksha Bijlani tweeted images of all the siblings wearing lipstick to support their cousin

My cousin, 9, is the most "effeminate" in the house. Let's call him Little Cuz. Loves to paint nails, wear lipcolour, learn home science! But in this stereotypical alpha male-centric household he's often the pivot of jokes. Today he applied lipcolour & got called a "chakka" (1/n) pic.twitter.com/mZ2FplPNyP - Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018

In such a house it takes constant work as elder cousins to undo the conditioned gender binary,normalise gender neutral acts which are deemed feminine. So we all wore lip color to make him comfortable & accepted. He felt a specially empowered when he saw my brother wearing it(3/n) pic.twitter.com/aixXrfMpbw - Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018

My brother gave up any toxic masculinity & complied to influence Little Cuz. Little Cuz came out & smiled comfortable in his skin.

So important to realise that we owe the responsibility of giving every younger kid a safe space to embrace his place within the gender spectrum(4/n) pic.twitter.com/d9ffsJbsTa - Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018

Update: Today, Little Cuz picked up his sister's pink bicycle. Uncle ridiculed him for riding on a pink bicycle like a girl (bec that's how petty my fam is). He retorts & says "Gender real nai hota. Kal mene aur bhaiya dono ne red lipstick lagaya tha didi ke saath. Aap puchlo" - Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 19, 2018

Here's a little something in his support. pic.twitter.com/YHGh6ceTEX - (@varungrover) June 19, 2018

