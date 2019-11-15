Alexa Delights Jeff Bezos, Patrick Stewart With Jokes. Watch

Who is Alexa's favourite Star Trek captain? Find out

Updated: November 15, 2019 12:01 IST
Jeff Bezos with Sir Patrick Stewart at an Amazon campus.


Amazon Founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, shared a video this morning that shows him giving Sir Patrick Stewart a tour of the company's Seattle campus. The English actor was visiting Amazon to talk about his upcoming web television series, 'Star Trek: Picard'. The video shows Mr Bezos and Mr Stewart interacting with Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant, and meeting the team responsible for giving Alexa her famous sense of humour.

"We tried to give Alexa a bit of a sense of humour and a personality. We actually employed a team of copywriters..." Jeff Bezos explains to the 79-year-old actor at the beginning of the video.

They then put Alexa to test and Sir Patrick Stewart, famous for portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek series, asks her: "Alexa, who is your favourite Star Trek captain?"

To this, Alexa responds: "Of all the captains in all the galaxies, Captain Picard is my favourite" - much to the delight of her listeners.

Alexa then goes on to entertain Jeff Bezos and Sir Patrick Stewart with Thanksgiving and Shakespeare jokes. Watch the hilarious video below:

The video has been watched over 72,000 times since it was posted on Instagram just a few hours ago. It also left many amused.

"Lol, good stuff," wrote one person in the comments section. "That's awesome," said another.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

