Airbnb Is Using AI To Predict Whether Guests Are Psychopaths

Airbnb is using technology that looks at their guests' online personalities to determine their trustworthiness. The technology scours the Internet and assesses everything from users' social media posts to watchlists and criminal records in order to rate their likelihood of exhibiting "untrustworthy" traits, according to the website Futurism. These "untrustworthy" traits include "narcissism, Machiavellianism, or psychopathy", along with "neuroticism and involvement in crimes"

The background check technology was developed by a startup named Trooly. It was revealed in a patent published by the European Patent Office after being granted in the US last year, reports Evening Standard.

Airbnb users are given a risk score on the basis of 'red flags' that the AI might find, and these scores indicate how reliable a guest they would make. It comes after several complaints from Airbnb hosts about guests holding rowdy parties and damaging property.

According to Airbnb's own website, "Every Airbnb reservation is scored for risk before it's confirmed."

"We use predictive analytics and machine learning to instantly evaluate hundreds of signals that help us flag and investigate suspicious activity before it happens," they write. "For hosts and guests in the United States, we also conduct background checks."

Watch the video above to find out more.