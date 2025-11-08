Air India Crew Finds Joy In Rock-Paper-Scissors Game With Child Passenger Mid-Flight

An Air India crew member has won hearts online after sharing a touching moment with a young passenger who lifted her mood during a tiring shift. The video, posted by cabin crew member D Sneh on her social media account, shows her sitting in uniform inside the aircraft while recording a child a few rows ahead.

When Sneh waved at the boy, he smiled, waved back, and invited her to play a quick game of rock paper scissors.

In her caption, Sneh wrote that she was exhausted after completing four flight sectors. She said she did not look tired, but was desperately waiting for the aircraft door to open because she wanted to go home and sleep.

Watch Video Here:

Sneh was surprised that nobody got up for their luggage after four sectors. She felt sad as her shift had started at 3:30 and continued till 15:00. However, the cute child looked at her and offered to play rock paper scissors, which she said was one of the cutest things that had happened to her.

Sneha explained that her mother often says that children are God's incarnation and their innocence can make anyone smile. She said that spending a few moments with children takes away all the fatigue, and that day she truly experienced it.

Sneha further explained that while crew members spend hours keeping passengers happy, they often return home without a smile. But such small moments make her feel happy from within.

Sneha explained that she was so happy upon disembarking the plane that she felt like she could complete another flight. She thanked the child who brought a smile to her face and said that who won the game would remain their little secret.

Social Media Reaction

This emotional video has been viewed by over 64,000 people, with many users heartily praising this simple and sweet moment.

One user commented, "These small things in flight keep us going."

Another user noted, "Your small gesture made his day worth remembering."

