AI-Powered 'Death Clock' Can Predict When You Will Die: Know Details

An artificial intelligence-powered 'Death Clock' is making headlines after claiming to predict when an individual may die. The free website called Death Clock analyses personal data such as age, body mass index, diet, exercise levels, and smoking habits to predict the date of your demise as well as how you will die.

"Our advanced life expectancy calculator AI will accurately* predict your death date for you depending on where you live, how much you smoke and your lifestyle to show your own death clock countdown," the website claims.

The clock calculates the exact age users will live to and counts down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds left until the Grim Reaper arrives, which incidentally is the logo of the website as well.

After inputting all of the necessary information, the website generates a tombstone with your predicted death date. As of the last update, the AI-powered clock had predicted the final day of over 63 million users.

"To predict your death date, simply input your date of birth, sex, smoking habits, your BMI, and the country you live in. If you don't know your BMI simply use the BMI calculator form,” the website reads.

Tips for longer life

Apart from predicting when the user will die, the Death Clock also offers tips to lead a longer life. It advises the users to maintain a healthy weight, avoid drinking alcoholic beverages and work out at least 30 minutes a day.

Here are the tips given by Death Clock:

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Regular Exercise

Stop Smoking

Balanced Diet

Drink Less (or no) Alcohol

Good Sleep

Regular Check-ups

Manage Stress

Maintain Social Connections

Lifelong Learning

The Death Clock includes a disclaimer stating it 'should be used for fun only' because 'this calculator is unlikely to predict your actual date of death'.