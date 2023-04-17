AI-Generated Pics Show Celebrities Preparing And Serving Ramadan Iftar In Dubai

The pictures were created with the help of the AI image generator Midjourney.

The viral Artificial Intelligence trend has taken over social media, and artists are now using several AI tools to come up with fascinating results. Many artists are now employing this technology to produce unique and unimaginable results, that instantly capture the internet's attention. Artist Jyo John Mulloor who is an AI enthusiast released a new set of striking AI-generated images showing famous personalities as chefs and waiters serving Iftar during Ramadan on a street in Dubai's Karama.

The post features influential celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Pope Francis, Bruce Willis, Will Smith, Johhny Depp, Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Emma Watson and Keanu Reeves and others. The pictures were created with the help of the AI image generator Midjourney.

See the stunning images here:

''As I wandered through Dubai's Ramadan food street, I stumbled upon a group of chefs and waiters who looked like celebrities. But there was something more to them than just their looks - they were volunteers! These amazing individuals were cooking and serving food to the less fortunate during the holy month of Ramadan. Inspired by their kindness, I decided to spread the message of not wasting food and helping those in need. Let's make this Ramadan season a time of giving, and donate our surplus food to those who need it most. Join me in supporting these selfless volunteers and making a difference in our community,'' the images were captioned.

In the pictures, football star Cristiano Ronaldo, wearing an apron, is seen whipping up a meal, while Pope Francis is seen supervising the food. Similarly, other celebrities like David Beckham, Emma Watson, Will Smith, and Keanu Reeves are also seen in aprons, chopping spices and preparing food while Tom Cruise and Bruce Willis appear to be looking for something to eat.

The hyper-realistic images have left users mesmerized who couldn't stop praising the artist's imagination. One user said, ''The seriousness of their face is what makes those soo realistic !! Another commented, ''The Keanu pic is real.'' A third added, ''David Beckham looks like a professional cook.''

