AI Pics Create Anime Version Of Delhi's Iconic Places, Internet Loves It

An AI artist has given an anime makeover to the national capital.

It goes without saying that we are now living in the era of Artificial Intelligence. AI is changing the world around us and redefining our perception of reality. Artists across the world are now using this powerful technology to generate realistic and stunning artwork that often takes the internet by storm.

Now, an artist has imagined how New Delhi would look in the anime world. The video features several iconic monuments of the capital of India, along with various other characteristics that capture the essence of the city. The clip features anime versions of India Gate, Lotus Temple, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Akshardham Temple, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, and Humayun's Tomb in addition to vibrant scenes from busy markets, food streets, and the Delhi metro.

The artist, who goes by @sarlloc on Instagram simply captioned the clip as, ''Delhi in the anime universe with the help of AI.''

Watch the video here:

The stunning images have left users mesmerized who couldn't stop praising the artist's imagination. One user wrote, ''How did you do it? Looks great''

Another commented, ''My city! What a beautiful work!'' A third said, ''Beautiful, brother.''

A fourth added, ''It's so amazing. actually wow.'' Some others requested the artist make anime versions of different cities like Mumbai.

A few months back a Twitter user imagined what cities like New Delhi and Kolkata would look like if they were covered in layers of snow. A Twitter user named Angshuman Choudhury shared a couple of AI-generated images which show the cities covered in blankets of snow. While one post depicted Delhi's iconic India Gate and a historical gate in the bylanes of Old Delhi, the other shows streets of Kolkata complete with trams and old-age cars.

Featured Video Of The Day Gadgets 360 With Technical Guruji: Check Out The New JioBook