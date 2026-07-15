AI Is The Only Technology That Will Matter, Says Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

Zoho co-founder and ex-CEO Sridhar Vembu on Wednesday (Jul 15) triggered a debate online after claiming that artificial intelligence (AI) will be the only technology that truly matters in the near future. Amid the rapid rise of AI tools in the last few years, Vembu believes that every facet of human life will eventually be reinvented and significantly improved by AI technology.

"The premise behind the extraordinary AI investment wave is this: the only technology that will matter is AI. All other technology will be subsumed by AI because they can all be reinvented and vastly improved by a powerful enough AI," Vembu wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Expanding on his idea, Vembu explained that AI would be able to find solutions to climate change and help find medicines to cure cancer.

"AI will help solve the housing affordability problem in cities. AI will help us end war (okay, maybe this one is my hallucination!) If you accept the fundamental premise and the concrete examples listed above, the only technology worth working on is AI," he added.

As Vembu's post went viral, a section of social media users agreed with his assessment while others pointed out that AI models still had a long way to go to provide real, tangible benefits.

"AI is in current form is sending back to us what we have put in digital medium. All major problems are still open. No earth shattering AI solution either," said one user while another added: "Not really. Every new technology promises to solve the same problems. AI goes next level again. The latest wrapper always creates interest and attracts investments. The same thing happened earlier too."

A third commented: "There another hidden premise. Those who make first move with biggest amount of money will make the most of it. There are far too many variables including mathematics, software and hardware design. The biggest investments must make money before others catchup."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Consider Alternative Livelihoods'

This is not the first instance when Vembu has made predictions related AI. Earlier this year, he claimed that it was time for those writing code, including him, to consider alternative livelihoods.

"At this point, it is best for those of us who depend on writing code for a living to start considering alternative livelihoods. I include myself in this. I don't say this in panic, but with calm acceptance and embrace," Vembu said.

After the US government briefly banned foreign access to Anthropic's AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5 due to security concerns, Vembu declared that "globalisation is dead". He called the "big" development a major wake-up call for India to urgently build sovereign AI capabilities.