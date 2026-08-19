AI Chatbot Pretends To Be Human, Customer Tells It To Compose A Haiku: 'They're Deceiving People'

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools has led to companies across the globe replacing human support staff with AI chatbots to cut costs. While economically efficient, this move has led to a poor customer experience as users are forced into a loop with the AI chatbot that can not figure out a way to solve the issue if it is outside its pre-programmed parameters. An Amex cardholder recently shared their frustration upon stumbling upon a similar American Express AI chatbot.

While the customer was promised that a human was on the line, they quickly managed to find out that it was an AI chatbot pretending to be a human.

"Had to fix a double payment for my credit card and this is the beginning and end of the conversation," the customer captioned the accompanying screenshots of the chat.

"I hate when the chatbot claims it's a human. I ended up getting what I wanted but still annoyed Amex (and every other company) is lying and trying to deceive people like this."

In one of the initial messages, the AI chatbot referred to itself as David and assured that it was human when the customer asked it to prove its identity.

Not convinced by the reply, the customer prompted the AI chatbot to write a three-line poem that goes 5-7-5. Though it rejected it initially, the AI chatbot returned with a result when the customer said it was a haiku. As the conversation progressed, the customer kept asking absurd questions, and the AI chatbot returned answers that no ordinary human representative would have obliged with.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Should Be Illegal'

As the post gained traction, social media users stated that it should be illegal for AI chatbots to claim to be human. "That was hilarious but I feel like there should be some law or policy against AI claiming to be a human," said one user while another added: "I work in pharmacy, and a one called me pretending to be a nurse and even gave me a license number. That should be multiple levels of illegal."

A third commented: "I had a similar experience with the Sony chatbot insisting it wasn't AI until I asked it to solve some math problems, which it went right ahead and did. So I started feeding it increasingly complex math tasks."

A fourth said: "It should be blatantly illegal for a chatbot to say it's human. Where is accountability when the customer service bot is allowed to lie to you?"