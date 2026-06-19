Rs 20,000 AI Cancer Test Sparks 'Pancreatic Cancer' Panic, Bengaluru Doctor Warns

A senior endocrinologist at KIMS Hospitals has questioned the growing use of AI-led cancer screening packages after a woman was left fearing she might have pancreatic cancer following a costly health check. Dr Hema Venkataraman shared the incident in a post on X, describing how a visibly shaken woman in her 40s was referred to her after undergoing an expensive screening package costing more than Rs 20,000.

According to the doctor, the woman had been told she could possibly have pancreatic cancer because her results showed a mildly elevated level of CA19-9, a blood marker sometimes associated with pancreatic disease. However, her scans were reported as normal.

Dr Venkataraman said the patient had arrived carrying a "glossy, colourful booklet" of test results from what appeared to be a premium screening programme.

She criticised the use of CA19-9 as a general cancer screening tool, arguing that it is not reliable enough to be used in this way.

"CA19-9 is a terrible cancer screening tool," she wrote, adding that healthcare providers should understand how to interpret test results and know the appropriate next steps before ordering investigations.

The endocrinologist also questioned why the patient had been referred to her simply because the pancreas was mentioned in the report. She noted that cancer screening requires carefully designed, evidence-based pathways and input from specialists.

The woman was eventually reassured after consultation with an oncologist and underwent further scans, which helped rule out cancer. However, Dr Venkataraman pointed out that this reassurance came at an additional financial and emotional cost.

She estimated that the patient spent around Rs 20,000 on the original screening package and another Rs 10,000 on further investigations to confirm that the initial concern was unfounded.

Using the episode as a cautionary example, Dr Venkataraman urged people to seek medical advice before opting for extensive screening packages marketed with promises of advanced technology and luxury healthcare experiences.

Her message was simple. Cancer screening is serious business and should begin with a doctor's assessment rather than a laboratory test or sophisticated machine used without proper clinical oversight.