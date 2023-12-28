'After The Highs And Lows Of...': UK Envoy Asks Internet For Hindi Film Recommendations

Alex Ellis keeps sharing interesting posts that entertain his followers.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, has shared the list of Hindi movie he has seen since arriving in the country and asked social media users for an "essential" film to see. Mr Ellis keeps sharing interesting posts on X (formerly Twitter) that attract many comments and views on the platform. In Wednesday's post, he shared his appreciation for iconic films like 'Sholay', 'Gangs of Wasseypur and 'Chupke Chupke' and asked for more recommendations to add to his watchlist.

"Hindi film fans, after highs & lows of Sholay, Gangs of Wasseypur & Chupke, Chupke, what should I watch next? What is an ESSENTIAL Hindi film to see," Mr Ellis said in his post that has been viewed more than 67,000 times.

Hindi film fans, after highs & lows of Sholay, Gangs of Wasseypur & Chupke, Chupke, what should I watch next? What is an ESSENTIAL Hindi film to see.



And, yes, I've seen Lagaan. And no, I'm not going to quote it….



PS recently watched & liked Jaane Jaan — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) December 27, 2023

"And, yes, I've seen Lagaan. And no, I'm not going to quote it... PS recently watched & liked Jaane Jaan," he added.

The British envoy received many recommendations from enthusiastic social media used and his followers.

"Oye Lucky Lucky Oye & Vishal Bhardwaj's Shakespeare trilogy - Maqbool (Macbeth), Omkara (Othello) and Haider (Hamlet)," commented one user.

"Munna Bhai series, 3 idiots, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Chak De," said Kaustubh Dhavse, the OSD to Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mr Ellis also interacted with some users, revealing that he has seen some of the big hits like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Rang De Basanti' etc.

Mr Ellis keeps sharing interesting posts that entertain his followers, like enjoying Indian dishes and a variety of street food delicacies. A foodie at heart, he often posts pictures of himself trying famous foods in different Indian cities.

In February, he posted a photo of himself enjoying a plate of crisp dosa, sambhar, and coconut chutney in Bengaluru.

In January, the diplomat was in Mumbai, where he tried the Bombay sandwich and chilli ice cream. Mr Ellis shared photos of himself eating the delicacies at an outlet called 'Bachelorr's'.