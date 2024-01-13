'Has Been, Shall Always Remain...': India Protests British Envoy's PoK Visit

The British High Commissioner in islamabad visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

Lodging a strong protest against the visit by the British High Commissioner in Islamabad to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that the infringement on India's territorial integrity is unacceptable, and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir has been and shall always remain an integral part of the country.

Reacting to the visit by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, the ministry said on Friday, "India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan occupied Kashmir on 10 January 2024. Such infringement of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable."

"Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," the ministry said.

Sharing some photos from her visit to Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Ms Marriott had posted on X, "Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan's people-to-people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality!"

Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan's people to people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality! pic.twitter.com/3LyNFQan9H — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) January 10, 2024

The handle of the British High Commission in Pakistan also shared a video of Ms Marriott's visit to the area, which showed her going to a bakery and interacting with district officials.

In October last year, India had raised its concerns with the US over the visit of American Ambassador to Islamabad, Donald Blome, to Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Ministry of External Affairs had called on the world community to respect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US ambassador had visited Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in 2022 as well.

Speaking in Parliament in December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said 24 seats have been reserved in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, emphasising that "PoK is ours".