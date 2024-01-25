Amid India Vs England Test Match, 'Cricket Fever' Grips UK Envoy

Mr Ellis wrote, "Inexplicably overlooked for the Oscars #INDvENG"

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, is a cricket fan. Recently, the British High Commission in India shared a video of Mr Ellis, who is suffering from "cricket fever". The light-hearted video has drawn the attention of many on the internet.

In the short clip, Mr Ellis tells one of the staff members that he is "feeling strange" and it is not because of the cold, instead, it is cricket fever. He is also seen wearing the England cricket team's jersey with cricket gloves while working on a laptop. Soon, the craze for the game spreads from the UK envoy to other members of the team who are seen wearing cricket gloves.

"Cricket fever seems to be going around the office. Should we be worried? Or is this an elaborate ruse by High Commissioner @AlexWEllis to take time off work for the #INDvENG Test series," reads the caption of the video.

Cricket fever seems to be going around the office.



Should we be worried?



Or is this an elaborate ruse by High Commissioner @AlexWEllis to take time off work for the #INDvENG Test series 🏏 pic.twitter.com/d6JVOTqAab — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) January 25, 2024

Since being shared, it has amassed 16,000 views on the platform. Mr Ellis reposted the video and wrote, "Inexplicably overlooked for the Oscars #INDvENG"

"Killing it with these videos!" said a user.

"This was amazing," said another person.

Another wrote, "#DigitalDiplomacy at its best. I'm bowled over!"

"Hahaha this is cool," commented an X user.

A user remarked, "Yes!!!! Brilliant effort, guys! We need more humour in the world right now :-)"

"Alex is a 'natural'. He will be a hit in Bollywood ANYTIME," commented a person.

Another added, "Nice Video, Besides your diplomatic position, Alex, you can be a good actor ! I loved this ads :-)"

Meanwhile, at the end of stumps on Day 1, India was 119/1 and trailed England by 127 runs with Shubman Gill and Jaiswal unbeaten on scores of 76* and 14* respectively. England were bundled out for 246 with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja exerting pressure on the visitors.