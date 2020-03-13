After Cyclist Collides With Car, Internet Divided Over Whose Fault It Was

A video of a cyclist colliding with a car has divided opinions on social media.

A video of a cyclist getting hit by a car in Melbourne, Australia, has divided opinions on who was at fault in the accident. The clip, posted on Facebook this Sunday, shows a cyclist colliding with a car as they both attempt to cross a tricky intersection.

The footage, captured on a vehicle dashcam, shows a white van parked on a road as the cyclist pulls up next to it. According to Ladbible, the van left just enough space to allow cars on the opposite side to turn into the perpendicular street, but obscured the view for the cyclist. In the video, a black car on the opposite end of the road attempts to make a turn at the same time as the cyclist. This is when the accident occurs and the cyclist is knocked to the ground.

The video was shared on Facebook by Dash Cam Owners Australia, where it has started a huge debate over who was in the wrong.

Since being shared online, the footage has been viewed more than 1 lakh times. It has also collected 1,700 comments – with some defending the cyclist and others the car driver.

"The driver of the turning car is definitely at fault here. However, and it kills me to say it, it would be very difficult for the driver to see the approaching cyclist. I would never ride through at that speed," wrote one Facebook user.

"Both are at fault. The car failed to give way to all oncoming traffic and the cyclist should have been able to see the car attempting to cross and should have slowed," said another.

"Driver must be unfamiliar with the area. This is bike central here - a steady stream of bike commuters all day," a third user wrote, while another added: "This cyclist should have slowed down when they saw the tram lights flashing and been more vigilant when traffic has stopped with gaps between cars. The driver of the car would have difficulty seeing cyclists passed the van."

