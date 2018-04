After Controversy, 'Cancelled Ola Cab' Is Now A Hilarious Meme

Amid anger and outrage, many on Twitter reacted to the Ola cab controversy with humour

Cancelled an Ola cab because driver was a guy named Vikas and uske aane ki umeed thi nhi mujhe. — A purvaa (@dreamy_indian) April 22, 2018

Cancelled an Ola cab because driver's name was Achhe Din and it's been 4 years now and he's still not here. — Aavi (@poisonaavi) April 23, 2018

Cancelled ola cab booking because driver's name was vijay mallya..pata nhi kab mere sare paise lut ke bhag jata. — Sleepy_head (@vaishnavi_hinge) April 23, 2018

Cancelled an ola cab booking this morning because driver's name was Nirav Modi,I was afraid Ki Paise LEke Na Bhag Jaye MEre. — Babu #RYP (@BabuSaheb90) April 22, 2018

Cancelled Ola Cab Booking today Because driver's name was "Vijay Neerav Lalit Modi" aur Muje Darr tha kahi Cab ko Udaa ke London naa le Jaaye .. — Ankiet Dhiman (@ankietdhiman) April 23, 2018

Cancelled an OLA today because the driver was not wearing a helmet



- Sachin Tendulkar — prateek (@grownfoetus) April 22, 2018

Cancelled an Ola today because the driver's name was SACHIN.

Ab gaadi main helmet koun pehanta bhai. — Harith Hamid Bhat (@harith_hb) April 23, 2018

Canceled my Ola Cab because driver's name was bumrah and he was crossing lines. #MIvRR — Manish (@Man_isssh) April 22, 2018

Cancelled Ola Cabs because it cant seat 1000 . So we booked the #WhistlePoduExpress. — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) April 23, 2018

Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver's name was Atif and he screamed "Hum kis gali ja rahe hain" on the call. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 22, 2018

Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver's name was Altaf Raja and he sang "Thoda intezaar ka Maza lijiye '. — Onyx (@radiant_doc) April 22, 2018

Cancelled my Ola ride because,

I want to live man!! pic.twitter.com/6kW5sqyTi1 — PUNekar (@ketanpunekarrr) April 22, 2018

Cancelled my OLA booking

Bcoz



Ek tweet krna tha cancel wala — RAHUL (@carahult) April 22, 2018

A tweet by a man who claimed he had cancelled an Ola cab booking because the driver was Muslim went viral over the weekend. Abhishek Mishra tweeted that he cancelled his booking because he did not want to give money to "Jihadi People." Amid anger and outrage, many on Twitter reacted to the controversy with humour. The phrase "cancelled Ola cab booking" quickly became a meme with thousands tweeting their reasons for cancelling their cabs.There were plenty of sly digs:Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi - all who fled India after defaulting on huge loans - were targets too.Surprisingly, there were a lot of Sachin Tendulkar jokes:Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah wasn't spared either. Last year his no-ball to Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman played a part in Team India's defeat at the ICC Champions Trophy finals. Sorry Bumrah, the Internet never forgets Fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings also jumped in with this:Singers Atif Aslam and Altaf Raja were also turned into memes:This Twitter user had a pretty legitimate reason to cancel his booking to be honest. We're not sure we'd want to get into a cab driven by someone named after the God of Death:And this person was pretty honest about why he cancelled his Ola cab booking: it was all for social media. The man who cancelled his Ola cab claims he is an active member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal -- both affiliates of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- and "holds responsibility" of the IT cell of the VHP.In a response that earned plenty of praise on social media, Ola tweeted: "Ola, like our country, is a secular platform, and we don't discriminate our driver partners or customers basis their caste, religion, gender or creed. We urge all our customers and driver partners to treat each other with respect at all times."Click for more trending news