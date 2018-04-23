After Controversy, 'Cancelled Ola Cab' Is Now A Hilarious Meme

Amid anger and outrage, many on Twitter reacted to the Ola cab controversy with humour

Cancelled an Ola cab because driver was a guy named Vikas and uske aane ki umeed thi nhi mujhe. — A purvaa (@dreamy_indian) April 22, 2018

Cancelled an Ola cab because driver's name was Achhe Din and it's been 4 years now and he's still not here. — Aavi (@poisonaavi) April 23, 2018

Cancelled ola cab booking because driver's name was vijay mallya..pata nhi kab mere sare paise lut ke bhag jata. — Sleepy_head (@vaishnavi_hinge) April 23, 2018

Cancelled an ola cab booking this morning because driver's name was Nirav Modi,I was afraid Ki Paise LEke Na Bhag Jaye MEre. — Babu #RYP (@BabuSaheb90) April 22, 2018

Cancelled Ola Cab Booking today Because driver's name was "Vijay Neerav Lalit Modi" aur Muje Darr tha kahi Cab ko Udaa ke London naa le Jaaye .. — Ankiet Dhiman (@ankietdhiman) April 23, 2018

Cancelled an OLA today because the driver was not wearing a helmet



- Sachin Tendulkar — prateek (@grownfoetus) April 22, 2018

Cancelled an Ola today because the driver's name was SACHIN.

Ab gaadi main helmet koun pehanta bhai. — Harith Hamid Bhat (@harith_hb) April 23, 2018

Canceled my Ola Cab because driver's name was bumrah and he was crossing lines. #MIvRR — Manish (@Man_isssh) April 22, 2018

Cancelled Ola Cabs because it cant seat 1000 . So we booked the #WhistlePoduExpress. — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) April 23, 2018

Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver's name was Atif and he screamed "Hum kis gali ja rahe hain" on the call. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 22, 2018

Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver's name was Altaf Raja and he sang "Thoda intezaar ka Maza lijiye '. — Onyx (@radiant_doc) April 22, 2018

Cancelled my Ola ride because,

I want to live man!! pic.twitter.com/6kW5sqyTi1 — PUNekar (@ketanpunekarrr) April 22, 2018

Cancelled my OLA booking

Bcoz



Ek tweet krna tha cancel wala — RAHUL (@carahult) April 22, 2018