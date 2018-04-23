After Controversy, 'Cancelled Ola Cab' Is Now A Hilarious Meme

There were plenty of sly digs:
Cancelled an Ola cab because driver was a guy named Vikas and uske aane ki umeed thi nhi mujhe.— A purvaa (@dreamy_indian) April 22, 2018
Cancelled an Ola cab because driver's name was Achhe Din and it's been 4 years now and he's still not here.— Aavi (@poisonaavi) April 23, 2018
Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi - all who fled India after defaulting on huge loans - were targets too.
Cancelled ola cab booking because driver's name was vijay mallya..pata nhi kab mere sare paise lut ke bhag jata.— Sleepy_head (@vaishnavi_hinge) April 23, 2018
Cancelled an ola cab booking this morning because driver's name was Nirav Modi,I was afraid Ki Paise LEke Na Bhag Jaye MEre.— Babu #RYP (@BabuSaheb90) April 22, 2018
Cancelled Ola Cab Booking today Because driver's name was "Vijay Neerav Lalit Modi" aur Muje Darr tha kahi Cab ko Udaa ke London naa le Jaaye ..— Ankiet Dhiman (@ankietdhiman) April 23, 2018
Surprisingly, there were a lot of Sachin Tendulkar jokes:
Cancelled an OLA today because the driver was not wearing a helmet— prateek (@grownfoetus) April 22, 2018
- Sachin Tendulkar
Cancelled an Ola today because the driver's name was SACHIN.— Harith Hamid Bhat (@harith_hb) April 23, 2018
Ab gaadi main helmet koun pehanta bhai.
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah wasn't spared either. Last year his no-ball to Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman played a part in Team India's defeat at the ICC Champions Trophy finals. Sorry Bumrah, the Internet never forgets.
Canceled my Ola Cab because driver's name was bumrah and he was crossing lines. #MIvRR— Manish (@Man_isssh) April 22, 2018
Fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings also jumped in with this:
Cancelled Ola Cabs because it cant seat 1000 . So we booked the #WhistlePoduExpress.— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) April 23, 2018
Singers Atif Aslam and Altaf Raja were also turned into memes:
Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver's name was Atif and he screamed "Hum kis gali ja rahe hain" on the call.— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 22, 2018
Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver's name was Altaf Raja and he sang "Thoda intezaar ka Maza lijiye '.— Onyx (@radiant_doc) April 22, 2018
This Twitter user had a pretty legitimate reason to cancel his booking to be honest. We're not sure we'd want to get into a cab driven by someone named after the God of Death:
Cancelled my Ola ride because,— PUNekar (@ketanpunekarrr) April 22, 2018
I want to live man!! pic.twitter.com/6kW5sqyTi1
And this person was pretty honest about why he cancelled his Ola cab booking: it was all for social media.
Cancelled my OLA booking— RAHUL (@carahult) April 22, 2018
Bcoz
Ek tweet krna tha cancel wala
In a response that earned plenty of praise on social media, Ola tweeted: "Ola, like our country, is a secular platform, and we don't discriminate our driver partners or customers basis their caste, religion, gender or creed. We urge all our customers and driver partners to treat each other with respect at all times."
