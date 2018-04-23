After Controversy, "Cancelled Ola Cab" Is Now A Hilarious Meme

Twitter countered the hate in the best way possible - with a healthy dose of humour. Scroll down to read some of the funniest reasons people came up with for cancelling their Ola cabs.

Offbeat | | Updated: April 23, 2018 19:28 IST
After Controversy, 'Cancelled Ola Cab' Is Now A Hilarious Meme

Amid anger and outrage, many on Twitter reacted to the Ola cab controversy with humour

New Delhi:  A tweet by a man who claimed he had cancelled an Ola cab booking because the driver was Muslim went viral over the weekend. Abhishek Mishra tweeted that he cancelled his booking because he did not want to give money to "Jihadi People." Amid anger and outrage, many on Twitter reacted to the controversy with humour. The phrase "cancelled Ola cab booking" quickly became a meme with thousands tweeting their reasons for cancelling their cabs.

There were plenty of sly digs:
  

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi - all who fled India after defaulting on huge loans - were targets too.
   

Surprisingly, there were a lot of Sachin Tendulkar jokes:
  

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah wasn't spared either. Last year his no-ball to Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman played a part in Team India's defeat at the ICC Champions Trophy finals. Sorry Bumrah, the Internet never forgets.
 

Fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings also jumped in with this:
 

Singers Atif Aslam and Altaf Raja were also turned into memes:
  

This Twitter user had a pretty legitimate reason to cancel his booking to be honest. We're not sure we'd want to get into a cab driven by someone named after the God of Death:
 

And this person was pretty honest about why he cancelled his Ola cab booking: it was all for social media.
 

The man who cancelled his Ola cab claims he is an active member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal -- both affiliates of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- and "holds responsibility" of the IT cell of the VHP.

In a response that earned plenty of praise on social media, Ola tweeted: "Ola, like our country, is a secular platform, and we don't discriminate our driver partners or customers basis their caste, religion, gender or creed. We urge all our customers and driver partners to treat each other with respect at all times." 

