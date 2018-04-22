'Cancelled Cab As Driver Muslim': Man Followed By Ministers On Twitter

On April 20, he announced that he cancelled the cab because he did not want to give money to "Jihadi People". He enclosed a screenshot of the cancellation, which showed the driver's name -- Masood Alam.
Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don't want to give my money to Jihadi People. pic.twitter.com/1IIf4LlTZL- Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) April 20, 2018
Many on Twitter asked Ola to ban the man. Others said the lack of reaction from the taxicab aggregator was a message in itself. Yet others asked for Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to take action against him.
So this bigot who cancelled Ola ride coz driver was a Muslim, is a SM consultant at Ministry of Transport, @UPGovt ! And previously was with Ministry of Commerce, GOI ! Do we expect any action by @myogiadityanath ? pic.twitter.com/v38MeCddRd- :)
Dear @Olacabs, if u don't believe in racial or religious discrimination of your employees, please block this moron's Ola account. https://t.co/OqhucFRNrK- Kapil (@kapsology) April 22, 2018
@Olacabs requesting Ola to ban this guy immediately from ur passenger list and black list him or Ola should tell us they encourage this behaviour o discrimination towards their drivers. https://t.co/HyiDSQyI64- Midhat Kidwai (@midhatkidwai) April 22, 2018
Abhishek Mishra's Facebook profile says he is from Ayodhya and works as an IT professional in Lucknow. He claims he is an active member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal -- both affiliates of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- and "holds responsibility" of the IT cell of the VHP.
Then came a justification:
If this views acceptable then why my views are not acceptable ? pic.twitter.com/170MWQuBpn- Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) April 22, 2018
The BJP is yet to comment on the issue.