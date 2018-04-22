'Cancelled Cab As Driver Muslim': Man Followed By Ministers On Twitter

The Twitter user who cancelled the Ola cab claimed he is a member of VHP.

Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don't want to give my money to Jihadi People. pic.twitter.com/1IIf4LlTZL - Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) April 20, 2018

So this bigot who cancelled Ola ride coz driver was a Muslim, is a SM consultant at Ministry of Transport, @UPGovt ! And previously was with Ministry of Commerce, GOI ! Do we expect any action by @myogiadityanath ? pic.twitter.com/v38MeCddRd - :)

Dear @Olacabs, if u don't believe in racial or religious discrimination of your employees, please block this moron's Ola account. https://t.co/OqhucFRNrK - Kapil (@kapsology) April 22, 2018

@Olacabs requesting Ola to ban this guy immediately from ur passenger list and black list him or Ola should tell us they encourage this behaviour o discrimination towards their drivers. https://t.co/HyiDSQyI64 - Midhat Kidwai (@midhatkidwai) April 22, 2018

If this views acceptable then why my views are not acceptable ? pic.twitter.com/170MWQuBpn - Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) April 22, 2018