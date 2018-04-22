"Cancelled Cab As Driver Muslim": Man Followed By Ministers On Twitter

The man who cancelled Ola cab claims he is an active member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal -- both affiliates of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- and "holds responsibility" of the IT cell of the VHP.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 22, 2018 19:19 IST
The Twitter user who cancelled the Ola cab claimed he is a member of VHP.

New Delhi:  A post by a man that he cancelled an Ola cab because the driver happened to be a Muslim, has triggered a huge debate on Twitter. The man, Abhishek Mishra, who claims to be linked to Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has a few big names among his 14.2k followers on Twitter account -- defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and minister of culture Mahesh Sharma.

On April 20, he announced that he cancelled the cab because he did not want to give money to "Jihadi People". He enclosed a screenshot of the cancellation, which showed the driver's name -- Masood Alam.
 
Many on Twitter asked Ola to ban the man. Others said the lack of reaction from the taxicab aggregator was a message in itself. Yet others asked for Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to take action against him.
   
As reactions started to pour in, he posted a second message. "People starts attack on me. Can I have no right to choose ? If they can run a campaign against Hanuman ji poster on cab, defamed Hindus and Hindus god in Kathua incident then they must be prepared for reply," this one read.

Then came a justification:
 
The BJP is yet to comment on the issue.

