Afghan Woman Shares How A Stranger Helped Her In New York In Middle Of Night

Shkula Zadran shared the details on Twitter (Representational Image: Unsplash)

A woman from Afghanistan, who is a student at New York University, recently shared a heartwarming post on Twitter. Shkula Zadran, who is studying Master's in Global Affairs at the university shared how a stranger helped her reach her destination after she took the wrong bus at midnight.

Ms Zadran in a tweet explained that she found herself on the opposite side of the city after boarding the wrong bus. It was midnight and her phone was dead. She was travelling without any cash or card.

She shared that she was feeling lost and stressed but the bus driver decided to give her a ride back to her destination. His kindness is winning hearts on the internet.

Ms Zadran texted the driver and tried to send him money to show appreciation, but the driver named Noel refused to take it. In her post, she tagged NJ Transit and requested them to appreciate Noel as he is going to retire soon.

She shared the screenshot of the conversation on Twitter. When Ms Zadran offered to pay him the money, he refused and said, "No thanks, people suppose to help each other."

See the post here:

It was midnight, my phone was dead. I didn't have any cash or cards on me. I got on the wrong bus which brought me to the opposite side of the city. I was lost and stressed, but the bus driver was kind enough to help me. He offered me a ride and drove me back to my destination.… pic.twitter.com/Bmi83rENsi — Shkula Zadran ښکلا ځدراڼ 🇦🇫 (@ShkulaZadran) June 19, 2023



She wrote, "It was midnight, my phone was dead. I didn't have any cash or cards on me. I got on the wrong bus which brought me to the opposite side of the city. I was lost and stressed, but the bus driver was kind enough to help me. He offered me a ride and drove me back to my destination. Got his number and zelled him a few bucks to show appreciation, but he refused to take it. @NJTRANSIT You got a gentleman named Noel, he is gonna retire soon. Make sure you appreciate his service and grace."

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, "He decided to be kind and help me right after a bunch of passengers cussed him out literally for no reason. The people who work in the public services industry deserve respect and appreciation. We can simply say a "Thank You" after our ride."

The post soon went viral and melted hearts online. A user wrote, "There are always people who are eager to extend their helping hands."

Another user wrote, "He has grown up as a real man and this world need many like him."

"This is called a perfect example of kindness. Wish him long life," the third user wrote.

