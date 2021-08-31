Afghan Singer Sharafat Parwani Sings About Homeland In Moving Video

Afghan singer Sharafat Parwani, filmed after arriving in the US.

Popular Afghan singer Sharafat Parwani, who reportedly managed to flee the Taliban-controlled country and arrived in the United States of America earlier this month, was filmed singing about his homeland in a touching video that has gone viral online. The video, filmed somewhere in a military base or refugee camp in the US, shows Mr Parwani singing along with several other Afghans who fled their country after the Taliban seized power. 

Footage of the singer surfaced on social media this weekend and has since gone viral online. It was posted on Facebook by a page called 'Afghan Live Songs' this Saturday and has been viewed over 4.4 lakh times, collecting nearly a thousand comments. 

The video has been widely shared across different social media platforms. It gained further popularity when it was tweeted by New York Times journalist Sharif Hassan, who provided a translation for some of the lyrics: "You are tired of anguish, my homeland. You are without song and melody, my homeland. You are pained but without medicine, my homeland."

Viewers on social media said the song spoke of the pain of every Afghan refugee forced to flee their homeland. "Afghans everywhere are singing and sharing videos of this poem being sung who are leaving their beloved land -- about how they are being uprooted and dispossessed," wrote one Twitter user. 

"Just a few weeks ago, Sharafat Parwani was on TV in Afghanistan... now a refugee in the world," said another.

Several others wished him luck and success in the United States.

It is believed that Sharafat Parwani arrived in the US sometime last week. He is among the thousands of Afghans who left their homeland behind after the Taliban seized power, fearing a return of the hardline Islamic regime. 

Akmal Dawi, journalist at Voice of America (Afghanistan), had shared a photograph of the singer on Twitter last Tuesday. "Sharaft Parwani, a budding Afghan singer who's gained popularity among young Afghans, has arrived to the U.S," he wrote.

Several heartbreaking posts from Afghans forced to flee their country have gained global attention. Recently, Afghan filmmaker and photographer Roya Heydari's heartbreaking post on fleeing her motherland also went viral on social media.

