Adorable Cat Sits Patiently As It Gets A Haircut, Viral Video Wins Hearts

Adorable animals and their cute antics rule the internet. The clips capturing the different moods and amusing behaviour of animals are always a delight to watch, which leaves people smiling and happy. One such video of a patient and super-obedient cat getting a haircut is going viral on the internet. The clip was shared on Twitter on November 16 by a user 'chaoticcatpics'. "Just a little off the top," read the caption.

The video features a cute cat wearing a black cape, as it sits in a chair getting a haircut. A hairdresser with scissors and a comb in his hand trims some of the hair from the cat's head. Meanwhile, the white kitty, is seen calmly sitting there with its eyes closed, without throwing any tantrums or creating any fuss. It is as if the cat is actually enjoying the moment.

Watch the video here:

just a little off the top pic.twitter.com/LqcCdZQ6Vt — chaotic cat pictures & videos (@chaoticcatpics) November 16, 2022

The video has received 22 lakh views and 2.16 lakh likes. Some users couldn't believe how patient the cat was. One user wrote, '' Cuteness overload!,'' while another commented, ''Omg this is so cute.'' A third wrote, "You ever heard of people who have no chill? That's because this cat took ALL their chill. My goodness, that's adorable." "That has to be the calmest cat I've ever seen on video," wrote a fourth. Some others were concerned if the hairdresser cut any whiskers of the cat. ''I hope he didn't actually cut even a tiny piece of whisker you cant do that...''

This is not the only cat that is winning the Internet. Recently, a cat trying to comfort its crying owner went viral, winning people's hearts. The video showed a man, with tears pouring down his eyes. Just then, his pet cat sensed his sadness and climbed on his chest to comfort him. The cat looked at him, slowly placed its little paw on his face and hugged him.

