Actor Slams Critics Of Pizza Langar In Viral Video. Watch

Gurpreet Ghuggi's speech is going viral on social media.

A video of actor-comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi slamming those who criticised the distribution of pizzas at the site of farmers' protest near the Delhi border is being widely circulated on social media.

Earlier this month, hundreds of pizzas were distributed among demonstrators at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border. The Singhu Border has become the site of protests against the government's controversial agricultural laws. The initiative, dubbed "Pizza Langar", invited backlash from some who claimed that the protest had been hijacked.

In his speech, the Singh Is Kinng actor urged critics to think about the ingredients that go into making a pizza.

"The crust in a pizza is made of flour, which comes from farmers," he says in Punjabi. "The cheese on top comes from farmers - from their cow's milk."

"What is it to your uncle if farmers eat pizza?" he goes on to say. Watch the speech in entirety below:

This is gold

pic.twitter.com/kW7vDanKMk — Parth MN (@parthpunter) December 23, 2020

The video is being widely circulated on social media. On Twitter, it has been viewed over 3.7 lakh times.

In the comments section, some tweeted in support of the actor while others countered his arguments.

Gurpreet Ghuggi's speech echoes a statement made by one of the organisers of 'pizza langar'.

"The farmers who gave the dough for pizzas can also afford to have one themselves," Shanbir Singh Sandhu, who organised the feast with his four friends, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to news agency ANI, Mr Ghuggi met protesting farmers at Singhu last weekend, and said "this fight is of the ''zameerdar'' (one with a conscience).

"This fight is of the ''zameerdar'' (one with a conscience). The three farm laws have been rejected by the farmers, so you (Centre) should also reject it now," he said