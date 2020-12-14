Diljit Dosanjh's Sharp Dig At Those Criticising Farmers For Having Pizzas

Diljit Dosanjh has been backing famers' protest near Delhi borders.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh today slammed those criticising farmers' protest near Delhi borders after pizzas were distributed among demonstrators last week.

The 36-year-old "Udta Punjab" actor, who has been backing the biggest farmers' agitation in years, today tweeted a picture that read: "Farmers consuming poison was never a concern but farmers eating pizza is news."

Last week, hundreds of pizzas were distributed at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border among protesters who have been camping against the government's controversial agricultural laws.

"The farmers who gave the dough for pizzas can also afford to have one themselves," Shanbir Singh Sandhu, who organised the feast with his four friends, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

While there were many who praised the initiative, some on social media criticised the organisers.

That's a good point! They only see the pizzas that is being served to the protesters but they never saw many times when farmers tookthier lives! It's a sad world that's corrupted my ppl like Mod #ModiHaiAmbaniKa#FarmerProtest2020#IStandWithFarmers — Satwant Kaur (@Satwant68381773) December 14, 2020

Every ingredient of those Pizzas is made by the farmers, from scratch. So go to hell everyone who thinks the farmers aren't bloody entitled to eat them! #FarmersProtest — Shehryar Khanum (@shehryar_khanum) December 13, 2020

Free pizzas for protesting farmers, massage chairs, is this a protest or a five-Star spa? And who is paying for all this?#farmersProtestHijackedpic.twitter.com/n0OmxE0j9M — SRINIVAS BAJHRANGI (@SRINIVASBAJHRA1) December 12, 2020

Unable to pay their loans, many debt-ridden farmers have killed themselves in the last few years.

Earlier this month, Diljit Dosanjh had visited the protest site at Delhi-Haryana border as a show of support. "We have only one request from the Centre... please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and the entire country is with farmers. This agitation is about farmers," he had said at the time.

He has been regularly sharing his views on the agitation that started late November. One of the tweets he had put out, praising the protesters, was also endorsed by Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. "Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later," she tweeted.

Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

Mr Dosanjh had also hit out at actor Kangana Ranaut for misidentifying an elderly woman at the farmers' protest in Delhi as one of the organisers of the Shaheen Bagh demonstration against the centre's controversial citizenship law.

Thousands of farmers are camping near Delhi's borders, demanding repeal of new agricultural despite repeated assurances by the government.

