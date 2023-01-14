Actor Prakash Raj Celebrates Naatu Naatu's Win With Laurel And Hardy

Naatu Naatu is the first Asian song to win an award at the Golden Globes.

Actor Prakash Raj has shared a clip of British-American comedy duo Laurel and Hardy to celebrate blockbuster RRR's historic win at the Golden Globe Awards. The film's infectious track Naatu Naatu was named the Best Original Song.

The other nominees in this category were Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

In the black-and-white clip, uploaded on Twitter, the comedians are shaking a leg together as Naatu Naatu plays in the background.

“Celebrating Naatu Naatu. Beautiful. Congratulations team RRR again,” the caption read.

At the time of writing this, the clip amassed more than 1 lakh views on the platform. Many have found the video entertaining while others continued to rejoice over RRR's win at the Golden Globes.

“Amazing reference to Tom and Hardy,” a user wrote.

Amazing reference to Tom and Hardy. — ????Dr. Namrata Datta (Singa Pen), PhD???????????????????????? (@DrDatta01) January 13, 2023

Another added, “Excellent... Good one.”

Excellent... Good one — Pradeep (@pradeepanna) January 13, 2023

A person highlighted how beautifully the video was synced with the song.

Perfect sink. Nice — rakis (@mramshcu) January 13, 2023

Some called it “super”.

Super ❤️❤️❤️ — Manoranjan Kumaran (@Mk_ooty) January 13, 2023

RRR scripted history by becoming the first Indian film to win a Golden Globes Award. Music Composer MM Keervani, in his acceptance speech, thanked SS Rajamouli and the entire RRR family. “Thank you very much HFPA [Hollywood Foreign Press Association] for this prestigious award, Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed with this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife, who is sitting right there,” he said.

He added, “This award belongs to – in order of priority – my brother and director of the film SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the song – without him this (award) would not have happened. Kala Bhairava, who gave wonderful arrangements for the song and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy.”

Naatu Naatu is the first Asian song to win an award at the Golden Globes.

You can watch the full speech here:

SS Rajamouli's RRR, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead, is set in the 1920s. The period drama revolves around tKomaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju - the characters played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The movie, which has collected more than ₹ 1,200 crore worldwide, also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in crucial roles. RRR has also submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories.

Featured Video Of The Day An Inquiry Into Bengaluru's Crumbling Infrastructure