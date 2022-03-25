For Kunal Kapoor, One Of Last Decade's 'Greatest' Tech Inventions Is...

Actor Kunal Kapoor shared a pic of what he considers to be one of tech's greatest inventions

We all despise the buzzing sound that mosquitoes make. To protect us from mosquito bites, a variety of products are available in the market. Mosquito racquets, which are essentially modified flyswatters, are among the most ingenious of those products. They are simple to use, and the fact that they are battery-powered means we can avoid coils and repellents. It seems like actor Kunal Kapoor, too, is a big fan of these racquets. Recently he shared a photo of one such racquet on Twitter and captioned it, “One of the greatest tech inventions of the last decade.”

One of the greatest tech inventions of the last decade. pic.twitter.com/weJo3UQWJj — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 24, 2022

Soon, users on Twitter, while responding to the actor's tweet, engaged in a hilarious discussion and even shared images of their electric racquets and other such products.

One user tweeted in Hindi that these modified racquets played a crucial role in India's progress in the game of badminton.

Another shared an image of his racquet, saying that it had a torch as well.

Where are all the mosquito hunters??this one has a torch as well???????? pic.twitter.com/Fnk15qN9y8 — Gajendra Jaiswal (@GajendraJa1swal) March 24, 2022

The image got Kunal Kapoor to admit that the one with a torch was better than his racquet.

You win! — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 24, 2022

Another user told the actor that the “next level of innovation” would be mosquitoes approaching the racquet rather than users chasing the insects.

The next level of innovation should be mosquitoes approaching the racquet rather than you chasing them — abhishek (@Tweeter_kar) March 24, 2022

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo said the mosquito killer was among his best purchases last year.

Was part of my best purchase list of 2021 — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) March 24, 2022

One user, who wasn't much impressed by the racquet, also offered a traditional home remedy to get rid of mosquitoes.

Was part of my best purchase list of 2021 — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) March 24, 2022

Here are a few other hilarious reactions:

Probably the only sport I am skilling up every night. pic.twitter.com/Tnb48TEMiy — Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) March 24, 2022

How mosquitoes see us with this tech. pic.twitter.com/N51q0QXKb3 — RitwiK (@RwickHere) March 24, 2022

Think about him before purchasing this...???? pic.twitter.com/VxeQ7qjGvo — RiteshJha.eth (@riteshjha0270) March 25, 2022

Mosquitoes can make our lives a living misery. But this tech invention surely does go a long way in limiting the damage.