Aadhaar Now Downloadable Via WhatsApp: MyGov Helpdesk Bot Integrates With DigiLocker

The Government of India has rolled out a streamlined way for citizens to access their Aadhaar card directly through WhatsApp using the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot linked with DigiLocker.

Here's how it works and what you should know:

What the Service Offers

WhatsApp users can now access DigiLocker services, including downloading the Aadhaar card, via the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot at +91-9013151515.

The chatbot lets users create or authenticate their DigiLocker account, enter their Aadhaar number, verify via OTP sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar, and then download the document in PDF format.

The downloaded PDF is password-protected and digitally signed by UIDAI, giving it the same legal validity as a printed Aadhaar.

The service is available 24X7, and users do not have to visit the UIDAI portal or deal with CAPTCHAs.

Step-by-Step: How to Use the WhatsApp Aadhaar Service

1. Save +91-9013151515 on your phone (label it "MyGov Helpdesk").

2. Open WhatsApp and send "Hi" or "Namaste" to this number.

3. Choose "DigiLocker Services" from the options given by the chatbot.

4. Confirm whether you already have a DigiLocker account. If not, you'll need to create one through the DigiLocker website or app first.

5. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number when prompted.

6. You'll receive an OTP on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar; enter it in the WhatsApp chat.

7. Upon verification, you'll get a list of documents in your DigiLocker. Choose Aadhaar (one document at a time).

8. The Aadhaar PDF will arrive in the chat, ready to download.

Important Conditions & Limitations