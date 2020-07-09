A Tale Of Two Thieves, Both Driving Stolen Cars, Who Crashed Into Each Other

Randy Cooper and Kristin Begue were arrested for driving stolen vehicles and other crimes.

A driver in a stolen SUV led police on a chase before crashing into another stolen vehicle in the US state of Oregon on Sunday morning. Details of the bizarre incident, which took place in the city of Newberg, were shared by the local police department on Facebook.

Officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department responded on July 5 to reports of a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser. They spotted the stolen vehicle moments later as it drove through the town.

Randy Lee Cooper, 27, who was driving the Land Cruiser, attempted to escape the police and began speeding his stolen SUV, which led to a chase around the city. After several minutes of pursuit, Mr Cooper slammed into a Buick Regal being driven by Kristin Nicole Begue, 25, according to police.

But cops investigating the crash were surprised to learn that Ms Begue had also been driving a stolen vehicle. The Buick she was driving had been reported stolen three weeks earlier.

The two thefts were completely unrelated, police said. They added that Ms Begue was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and also arrested.

Their Facebook and Twitter posts about the incident has led to a number of amused comments.

"None of us have ever heard of this happening before. NDPD may have made history," wrote one person in the comments section on Facebook.

"Wow! What are the odds," a Twitter user remarked.

The suspect driving the stolen Land Cruiser, Randy Lee Cooper, was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Attempting to Elude Police, Assault-3, Reckless Driving and other related crimes.

Kristin Nicole Begue was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.