A 'Prescription For Life', As Shared By Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a chart on ikigai.

The word ikigai is often translated as "the reason to get up every morning" or "the reason for being". In recent years, the Japanese concept of ikigai, much like the Dutch concept of 'hygge', has gained global recognition, thanks in part to a bestselling book of the same name by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles. Distilling the essence of this Japanese philosophy into 10 points may not be easy, but that is what a chart shared by businessman Anand Mahindra attempts to do.

This morning, Mr Mahindra, 64, took to Twitter to share a creative that lists down the 10 rules of ikigai.

"I am not very familiar with this philosophy," he wrote while sharing the sketchnote by Tanmay Vora. "But you don't need a Ph.D in the subject to see the common sense in this prescription for life." He also praised it as a good chart to view every morning before starting the day.

I am not very familiar with this philosophy but you don't need a Ph.D in the subject to see the common sense in this prescription for life. A good chart to see every morning before plunging into the day's routine... pic.twitter.com/mTibewNSu0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 12, 2020

The sketchnote shared by Anand Mahindra, based on the book 'Ikigai: The Japanese Secret To A Long And Happy Life' by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralle, encourages people to "stay active, take it slow, don't fill your stomach, surround yourself with good friends, get in shape, smile, reconnect with nature, give thanks, live in the moment and follow your ikigai. "

Mr Mahindra's tweet has collected nearly 2,000 'likes' and many appreciative comments.

Anand Mahindra, an active Twitter user, often shares inspiring and thoughtful things that catch his eye on the microblogging platform. A few days ago, the Chairman of Mahindra Group had also praised Google's Super Bowl ad, saying that it made him cry.