The Touching Super Bowl Commercial That Made Anand Mahindra Cry

Google's 'Loretta' ad has struck a chord with viewers.

Tech giant Google's poignant ad for the Super Bowl 2020 has struck a chord with many, including businessman Anand Mahindra. The 64-year-old Chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter on Sunday to praise the commercial, writing: "This Super Bowl ad made me cry. Seriously."

In the ad, an elderly man uses Google Assistant to reminisce about his late wife, Loretta. Inspired by the true story of a grandfather of a Google employee, the ad shows him looking at photos and videos of Loretta and asking Google to remember little things about her- that she liked tulips and she always snorted when she laughed, that she loved going to Alaska, used to hum showtunes and hated her husband's mustache.

"Perhaps it's my vintage that made me identify with it," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the commercial. "But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is... Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts..."

Watch the ad below, and keep tissues handy:

This Super Bowl ad made me cry. Seriously. Perhaps it's my vintage that made me identify with it. But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is... Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts... — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 3, 2020

Many on Twitter agreed with Anand Mahindra and praised Google's 'Loretta' ad.

My deceased grandma is #Loretta, and her husband Bill (the sweetest grandpa ever) has severe dementia. He often forgets she's even passed away, which is incredibly tragic... But he talks about her often, and always with love. I'm in tears. Good job #google. #SuperBowlCommercials — Kristian Kastner Warpinski (@kkwarpinski) February 3, 2020

OMFG This #Google Loretta ad is like... — That's Queen Jenn to You (@MyMuseJennifer) February 3, 2020

According to CNN, Google's quietly powerful commercial won over not just Anand Mahindra but most viewers, managing to forge an emotional connection. The Loretta ad also scored high among a panel of 65 MBA students at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, ranking well for branding and messaging.

