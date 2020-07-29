A 'Nostalgic' Ratan Tata Remembers Mentor JRD Tata On His Birth Anniversary

A throwback photo shared by Ratan Tata on Instagram.

On JRD Tata's 116th birth anniversary, Ratan Tata has shared two throwback photos remembering the man he considers his role model and mentor. Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata was born on July 29, 1904. The recipient of two of India's highest civilian awards - the Padma Vibhushan and the Bharat Ratna - JRD Tata is remembered not just as a great industrialist and the man who headed Tata Group for years, but also as a keen aviator.

According to the Tata Group, as an adolescent, JRD Tata "loved France and flying more than anything else". He is widely considered to be the Father of Indian Aviation for his pioneering role in civil aviation in the subcontinent with the launch of Tata Airlines in 1932.

Ratan Tata's post gives his followers a glimpse into JRD Tata's love for aviation.

"A little nostalgic on JRD's 116th birth anniversary," wrote Ratan Tata, 82, on Instagram this morning. "Mr. JRD Tata and I shared a deep passion and interest in aviation."

Mr Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, shared two throwback photos and added: "These photos bring back pleasant memories of visits that I arranged for Jeh to visit manufacturing facilities for the B1B bomber and the space shuttle.

"We were privileged to be invited to tour the manufacturing facilities, an opportunity not many have. It was worth it to see the spark in his eyes."

In November, Ratan Tata had shared a tribute to JRD Tata on his death anniversary, hailing him as a friend and mentor. "Jeh had been a dear friend, a role model, a mentor, and a person who had a profound influence on me, both at work and at home," he had written.