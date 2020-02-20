A Look At The Funniest 'Oh To Be' Memes Taking Over Twitter

The "Oh to be" meme is taking over Twitter.

If you have used Twitter over the last few days, you may have seen the latest meme format doing the rounds of the microblogging platform The memes are made by people using the phrase "Oh to be" while sharing photos of people or animals they would much rather be and places they would much rather be in.

The "Oh to be" trend" involves people imagining themselves in situations that seem preferable to their own. The scenarios range from wishful ("Oh to be a teenager living in LA with rich parents and millions of TikTok followers") to wholesome ("Oh to be a tiny bear cub dancing in the forest with my friends") to downright bizarre ("Oh to be an omelet in a pool of curry").

The trend appears to have begun in December last year, when a Twitter user captioned a viral video of a dough ball in a pan by writing: "Oh... to be a ball of dough running in little circles."

oh.. to be a ball of dough running in little circles pic.twitter.com/hUvgnuJXl0 — Jae *+! ⏰???????????????? Kevin Moons Bong Water ???? (@J8HNNYSEO) December 29, 2019

Since then, the meme has exploded in popularity. Take a look at some of the funniest, most wholesome and most bizarre tweets it has inspired:

Oh to be a fluffy Japanese pancake https://t.co/T64ZwXzkuM — linds (@canterbunny) February 4, 2020

oh to be a teenager living in la with rich parents and millions of tik tok followers just from doing simple dances — daniela (@daniela_v55) February 20, 2020

oh to be a rich mom picking up your kids from daycare in a full the row outfit pic.twitter.com/ajpcrMoqrl — ???? (@SAINTLIAR) February 18, 2020

oh, to be a fat dog in a sweater with an apple in its mouth pic.twitter.com/w0PFzQ0gKU — noah (@EdgingtonNoah) February 18, 2020

Oh to be an omelette in a pool of curry pic.twitter.com/YJRmreVkKY — A-A-RON (@BootyAaron) February 19, 2020

Oh to be a tiny bear cub dancing in the forest with my friends https://t.co/0b4nnZNAWk — yaya (@malyelff) February 17, 2020

Oh, to be a honeybee falling asleep in a flower while collecting nectar pic.twitter.com/xmpiUzeJa8 — Pip (@piperjamieson) February 14, 2020

oh to be a doe hugging another doe in a field full of lavender pic.twitter.com/MLjihqdiZj — bilatinthems ✧ (@coolado_) February 16, 2020

Oh to be a Pikachu vibing in a kiddy pool with a horsea pic.twitter.com/3dgN74tkbg — Pikachu stole my fruit and called me a bitch (@FizzySodaWave) February 14, 2020

Which of these memes did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.