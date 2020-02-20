A Look At The Funniest "Oh To Be" Memes Taking Over Twitter

The "Oh to be" scenarios range from wishful to downright bizarre.

A Look At The Funniest 'Oh To Be' Memes Taking Over Twitter

The "Oh to be" meme is taking over Twitter.

If you have used Twitter over the last few days, you may have seen the latest meme format doing the rounds of the microblogging platform The memes are made by people using the phrase "Oh to be" while sharing photos of people or animals they would much rather be and places they would much rather be in.

The "Oh to be" trend" involves people imagining themselves in situations that seem preferable to their own. The scenarios range from wishful ("Oh to be a teenager living in LA with rich parents and millions of TikTok followers") to wholesome ("Oh to be a tiny bear cub dancing in the forest with my friends") to downright bizarre ("Oh to be an omelet in a pool of curry").

The trend appears to have begun in December last year, when a Twitter user captioned a viral video of a dough ball in a pan by writing: "Oh... to be a ball of dough running in little circles."

Since then, the meme has exploded in popularity. Take a look at some of the funniest, most wholesome and most bizarre tweets it has inspired:

Which of these memes did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


Comments
oh to be memeTwitter memeViral on Twitter

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News