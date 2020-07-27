A Lion And Lioness Fight In This Incredible Video From Gir Forest

A lion and a lioness fight in this viral video.

You may have seen many lion videos, but have you ever seen a lion fighting a lioness? A jaw-dropping fight between a lion and a lioness was captured on camera in the Gir Forest of Gujarat. Filmed by politician and wildlife photographer Zubin Ashara, the video shows three vehicles full of tourists watching the big cats fight it out in the middle of a mud road.

The undated clip was shared on Twitter by a page dedicated to wildlife photos and videos, called Wild India. In the 22-second clip, the lion and the lioness can be seen roaring aggressively at each other - with the lioness even managing to swipe her paw across the lion's face at one point. According to Wild India, it was recorded at the Gir National Park in Gujarat, which is the last abode of the Asiatic lion in the world.

Watch the fight below:

The Royal affair captured in Gir forest by @zubinashara. Headphone recommended. pic.twitter.com/TgCfRP07rT — Wild India (@WildIndia1) July 26, 2020

Since being posted just a day ago, the video has gone viral with over 2.6 lakh views and a ton of amazed comments. It has also prompted a number of jokes on 'marital problems' between the two big cats.

Husband reaching home without 'Dhaniya patti' in vegetable bag. — Pankaj (@PankajRamanujan) July 26, 2020

He is like, don't embarrass me in front of all these people. — Shandilya Mayank Mishra (@UdhteParinde) July 26, 2020

???????? I can see wife and husband there !! https://t.co/iLFi48zqty — Ravindra ????✌ (@Ravindra9101999) July 26, 2020

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on social media that the population of Asiatic lions in the Gir forest had increased, and so had their distribution area.

According to data released by the Gujarat government, there are an estimated 674 Asiatic lions currently living in the Gir Forest. The population estimation of Asiatic lions is conducted at an interval of every five years. The last population estimation exercise was conducted in May 2015, which pegged the lion numbers at 523.