A Langur Sits Snugly Inside A Hollow Tree In Viral Pic From Madhya Pradesh

A photograph that has gone viral on Instagram shows a langur sitting snugly inside a hollow tree in Madhya Pradesh. Photographer Aman Wilson was at the Pench National Park, hoping to get a picture of Langdi the tigress, when the photograph was taken. Though the tigress eluded him, he managed to capture the surprising shot of the langur that is being widely circulated online.

"This instance took place during one of my expeditions to Pench National Park in Turia, Madhya Pradesh. It was my last safari and I was searching for a tigress named Langdi (as she limps) in her territory," said Mr Wilson.

"I came across an intersection where a lot of jeeps were parked and I knew the reason. Langdi, the tigress, had been sighted and we had just missed her. I was saddened and couldn't believe my luck."

As the jeeps moved away, Mr Wilson, 33, continued to wait - hoping to catch sight of the tigress. While waiting, he noticed a group of langurs jumping and playing. One of them climbed into a hollow tree - fitting perfectly inside and giving the photographer a stunning shot in the process/

"One of the langur moved to a separate tree which had a cut-out right in the middle and it was hollow too," said Mr Wilson. "The langur climbed up and sat in the very same spot as if it was his space. He just fit right and was absolutely comfortable."

The picture has gone viral on Instagram, where it has been re-posted on over 60 pages. Several people complimented the photograph.

"Fantastic post," wrote one Instagram user in the comments section. "There's something magical about the capture," another said.

A number of photography pages also re-posted the picture.

Mr Wilson said that the langur turned his frown upside down, allaying his disappointment at missing Langdi the tigress.

