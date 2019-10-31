A Bus Fell Down A Sinkhole, And Then The Memes Began...

Take a look at some of the funniest Pittsburgh bus memes

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: October 31, 2019 10:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
A Bus Fell Down A Sinkhole, And Then The Memes Began...

A bus plunged into a sinkhole in Pittsburgh on Monday.


On Monday, a massive sinkhole opened up on a busy road in Pennsylvania, USA, and partially swallowed a bus. The public transit bus plunged into the sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh during rush hour traffic on Monday morning. According to NBC News, the only passenger on the bus was a 56-year-old woman who was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and soon released. The driver was unharmed in the road collapse.

Photos shared by the City of Pittsburgh on social media show the back half of the bus in the sinkhole while the rest of it sticks out.

Once the Internet realised that no major harm had been done to anyone in the incident, the bus in the sinkhole soon became fodder for hilarious memes.

Take a look at some of the funniest Pittsburgh bus memes that have taken over the Internet and are making netizens laugh out loud:

The Pittsburgh bus reminded many of Titanic

It even inspired a haiku

And a Christmas ornament!

Two cranes were used to pull the bus out from the sinkhole later in the day. The city's official Twitter account posted a video of the removal.

The sinkhole has not yet been repaired. According to CBS News, part of the road that collapsed will be closed to public for about eight weeks.

Last year, two cars plunged into a sinkhole that suddenly opened on a road in China after hours of heavy rain.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PittsburghSinkholepittsburgh bus memes

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sardar PatelSensexNational Unity DayIndira GandhiJammu and KashmirSA BobdeMaharashtraShakib Al HasanLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusRashtriya Ekta DiwasToday News

................................ Advertisement ................................