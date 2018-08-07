A Sinkhole Opened Up And Swallowed 2 Cars In China. Luckily, Nobody Was Hurt

Photos show people looking at the site of the accident.

Two cars plunged into a sinkhole that suddenly opened up on a road in China - but miraculously, nobody was injured in the accident. The incident took place on Saturday in Harbin, capital city of Heilongjiang province in north-east China. According to the South China Morning Post, the sinkhole formed after heavy rains led to the collapse of a part of the busy road. The resulting sinkhole - 10 meters long and over 4 meters deep - immediately swallowed two cars that plunged into it one after the other.

According to the South China Morning Post, the driver of the second car said he did not realise he was driving into a hole until he felt the front of his car dip. It was too late by the time he hit the brake, and by then he had realised there was another car in the sinkhole.

The three occupants of the two cars fortunately escaped without any injuries. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the accident.

This isn't the first time that a sinkhole has swallowed up cars in Harbin. In October last year, a horrifying video captured a Rolls-Royce Phantom car plunge into a sinkhole on the city's roads.