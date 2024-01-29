A 2-Year-Old's Apt Representation Of Bangalore And Its Infamous Traffic Is Viral

The post soon went viral for its unique take on Bengaluru's traffic situation.

Bengaluru is known for its hustle culture and its traffic. A little boy's apt representation of the city's traffic jams during playtime has caught the internet's attention. Pavan Bhat Kundapura shared this image on X, showcasing meticulously arranged toy cars by a toddler, symbolizing the city's infamous gridlocks.

In a setting unique to India's 'Silicon Valley,' this toddler has crafted a car game more focused on waiting than racing. The precisely arranged toy cars present a challenge reminiscent of a traffic cop's nightmare.

Along with the picture, the caption read, "My 2.5-year-old nephew is so Bangalorean that his car games also have a traffic jam."

See the post here:

My 2.5 year old nephew is so Bangalorean that his car games also have a traffic jam 🥲 @peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/QFjxVEmsoH — Pavan Bhat Kundapura (@pavanbhatk) January 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Bengaluru is known for its bustling tech industry and notorious traffic congestion. According to location technology company Tom Tom, the city was rated the world's second most congested city after London.

In another instance, a man shared a screenshot on Twitter that showed the dire traffic situation in the city. The man mentioned booking an auto on the Rapido app for a 45-minute journey from Koramangala to JP Nagar but the waiting time will leave you stunned. The screenshot shows that the autorickshaw that accepted the ride was 225 minutes (3.7 hours) away.

In the caption, the man wrote, "Rapido wait time getting out of hand. Gotta wait for more than 3.7 hours for 45 minutes travel."

Earlier, a woman working on her laptop while riding a pillion on a Rapido bike through the congested streets of Bengaluru went viral. The picture was clicked along the Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road patch.



