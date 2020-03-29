92-Year-Old In Self-Isolation Becomes Viral Star After Singing Online

A 92-year-old great grandfather is spreading some cheer online by singing old songs while social distancing. Arthur Cook of Birmingham, UK, is known as "the singing man" in the Northfield area of the city, where he is often spotted serenading staff and shoppers. But due to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, he has been self-isolating at his home of late, so his daughter came up with a plan to brighten up his and others' days.

According to Birmingham Live, Carol-Ann Smith filmed her father singing a few songs and posted them on Facebook, where they immediately became a viral hit.

"Singing is Dad's passion, he loves it," said Carol-Ann of her father, who used to sing to youngsters in air raid shelters during the war.

"He is abiding by the rules of socially distancing himself but is still singing every minute he can. His normal routine would be visiting the shops of Northfield, where many will tell you how they refer to him as the 'singing man!'

"He serenades people as he pushes his trolley round Home Bargains, Halifax and the post office in Northfield."

Mr Cook's singing videos are now receiving a lot of love online. On Facebook, they have collected hundreds of comments, with many thanking him for brightening their days. "Absolutely brilliant, thank you Arthur," wrote one person commenting on one of his videos, while another said, "That was lovely."