9 Years Later, A Look At Prince William And Kate's Dreamy Royal Wedding

Prince William and Kate after their wedding ceremony.

On April 29, 2011, tens of millions of people around the world watched as Kate Middleton married her longtime boyfriend, Britain's Prince William. The royal wedding, which took place at Westminster Abbey in London, captivated the imagination of millions who watched it on their TVs. In Britain, people celebrated by camping outside Westminster Abbey to get a glimpse of the newlyweds and by throwing street parties in their honour. Around 1,900 guests attended the 2011 wedding of Britain's future king, for which a special eight-tier cake was commissioned and a public holiday declared in the country.

Today, as Prince William and Kate celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary, relive some of the most memorable moments from the royal wedding:

This morning, the royal couple took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the dreamy wedding on their ninth anniversary. "Nine years ago today - thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!" wrote Kensington Palace, the couple's official Instagram account, while sharing a throwback pic from the wedding.

The pic shows William and Kate leaving Westminster Abbey after the ceremony.

Another pic that had gone massively viral at the time features Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton. Pippa, who became a household name during the wedding in 2011, was pictured helping her sister with her wedding train.

Of course, one of the most iconic images from the day came when the newlyweds made the traditional appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

But while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their iconic kiss, little Grace Van Cutsem became a mini social media celebrity for pics that show her less than impressed. The bridesmaid, who was then three-years-old, was photographed covering her ears and scowling at the balcony.

The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pictured during the royal wedding.

Prince William and Kate have three children together. The couple recently celebrated the second birthday of their youngest son, Prince Louis, with a series of colourful pics.