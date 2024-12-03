Rs 2.5 Crore Cash, Car Worth Rs 75 Lakh: Video Of Royal Wedding From Meerut Goes Viral

A viral video of a Meerut wedding has taken social media by storm, not for the unusual dance moves or stage blunders, but for its extravagant display of wealth. The footage of the ceremony, which was being held at a Muslim family gathering showing a significant monetary exchange, has gained the massive attention of the social media users.

The viral video shows the bride's family handing over Rs 2.5 crore in cash to the groom's side. The groom's sister-in-laws were also gifted Rs 11 lakh as part of the Joota Churai tradition, a customary practice in Indian weddings where the bride's relatives take the groom's shoes. Similarly, Rs 11 lakh was gifted to the Maulana (Muslim scholar) who officiated the Nikah ceremony, and the local mosque was gifted Rs 8 lakh.

Watch the video here:

The footage, reportedly recorded at a resort on NH-58 in Meerut, depicts suitcases filled with cash being handed over amidst a large gathering. Several attendees are seen surrounding the scene as the transactions unfold, highlighting the grandiose nature of the wedding.

Rs 75 Lakh Gifted for Luxury Car at the Wedding

In the video, a person was seen announcing that "Rs 75 lakhs in the cash amount are being given for purchasing the car." After this, the bride's side gives some suitcases to the groom's side. It is believed that these suitcases are full of notes.

Rs 8 Lakh Donated to Ghaziabad Mosque

Rs 8 lakh are taken out and given to the bride's side, and it is announced that this Rs 8 lakh has been donated to the mosque of Ghaziabad. This announcement shows that the bride's side is a resident of Ghaziabad. After this, from the groom's side, Rs 11 lakh is given to the person who will perform the Nikah, and Rs 11 lakh is given for the ritual of shoe stealing.

Person Recording Viral Video Intercepted During Ceremony

The viral wedding video reveals efforts to prevent filming, but a person secretly recorded it before being noticed and stopped. Both families have avoided media attention, yet the extravagant display amid inflation has captivated the socail media users.