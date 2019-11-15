9-Year-Old Child Genius Laurent Simons Set To Become Youngest Person To Complete Degree

Laurent Simons pictured in 2018.

A nine-year-old child genius is set to become the youngest person ever to complete a degree. Laurent Simons, who lives in Amsterdam, is on course to gain a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology, reports Daily Mail. The child prodigy plans to embark on a PhD programme after completing his degree next month.

Laurent Simons has an IQ of at least 145. His parents, Lydia and Alexander Simons, say that his grandparents and teachers noticed there was something special about him at a young age.

"They noticed something very special about Laurent," said Lydia to CNN. "The absorption of information is no problem for Laurent," said his father.

Laurent told The Telegraph that he wants to travel to California to continue his studies. His father, however, is also keen on the UK. "Oxford and Cambridge are also in the major league and it would be very much more convenient for us," the 37-year-old dentist said.

To CNN, nine-year-old Laurent Simons also said that his favourite subject is electrical engineering and he's also "going to study a bit of medicine."

His parents want him to find a balance between "being a child and his talents." Outside of studies, Laurent likes to play games like Fortnite, hang out with his friends and watch Netflix. His Instagram account, where he has more than 11,000 followers, gives a glimpse into his life.

The world record for the youngest person to complete a degree currently rests with Michael Kearney, who graduated from the University of Alabama at the age of 10.

