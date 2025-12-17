China Painter, 87, Welcomes Son With Wife, 37, Amid Rs 2,400 Crore Scandal

Fan Zeng, one of China's most respected contemporary artists, has drawn widespread public attention after announcing the birth of his biological son and declaring that he is severing ties with his other children, according to South China Morning Post. The statement, made when Fan is 87 years old, has once again placed his private life under public scrutiny, overshadowing his long artistic career.

Fan is widely known for his traditional Chinese paintings and calligraphy. According to Chinese media reports, his works generated more than 4 billion yuan (about US$567 million) at auctions between 2008 and 2024. Several of his paintings have sold for over 10 million yuan, including a 1991 work that fetched 18.4 million yuan at a Beijing auction in 2011. His calligraphy is also highly valued, often priced at around 200,000 yuan per 0.11 square metre.

On December 11, Fan announced on social media that his wife, Xu Meng, had given birth to a son. He described the child as his "sole child" and said he had moved into a new home with his wife and son. Fan also stated that, due to his advanced age, he had entrusted Xu with full responsibility for managing family affairs.

In the same statement, Fan announced that he would completely cut off relations with his daughter Fan Xiaohui, his stepson Fan Zhongda, and their families. He accused unnamed individuals of spreading rumours and harming his family, and said he had revoked all authorisations allowing his other children to act in his name.

Fan's family disputes have attracted attention in recent years. In August, his daughter claimed she could not contact her father and accused Xu of controlling him and selling artworks without permission. She alleged that the octogenarian was being mistreated and controlled by Xu and accused Xu of secretly selling numerous artworks worth 2 billion yuan (Rs 2400 Crore) belonging to Fan. Fan's company later denied these claims, according to SCMP.

Born in Jiangsu province, Fan studied at the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing and trained under renowned artists Li Keran and Li Kuchan. Despite ongoing controversies, his artistic influence remains significant, with his works exhibited internationally over several decades.