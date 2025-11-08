Relative Kills Man Who Came To Attend Nephew's Funeral In Uttarakhand

A man who had come to attend his nephew's funeral in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district was killed allegedly by his relative by slitting his throat following a family dispute, police said on Friday.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Singh Doval said the main accused, Naman, a resident of Roorkee's West Amber Talab area, has been arrested.

The SSP said that on Wednesday night, a young man, Kunal Pundir (25), died from burn injuries after a fire broke out in his room under suspicious circumstances. Pundir's maternal uncle, Sonu Chauhan (40), had come from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to attend his nephew's funeral on Thursday.

During the funeral, a family dispute broke out, following which Naman, Chauhan's brother-in-law's younger brother, slit his throat, killing him on the spot.

Chauhan's sister filed a complaint at the Ganganagar police station, based on which a murder case was registered under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Naman, who was trying to flee. The knife used in the crime and blood-stained clothes were recovered at the accused's location, SSP Doval said.

During interrogation, Naman revealed that he and Chauhan had been involved in a long-standing family dispute, and he killed him when he got the opportunity.

The SSP said the investigation is ongoing, and if anyone else is found to be involved in the murder, appropriate action will be taken against them.

Police are examining all angles of the case, including the suspicious fire that claimed the life of Kunal Pundir, to determine if there is any connection between the two incidents.

